Party's over: St. Louis election board nixes partisan labels for special race

ST. LOUIS — What a difference one vote can make.

The city elections board said Friday it will hold the Aug. 23 special election to fill an empty 22nd Ward aldermanic seat without party labels next to names on the ballot.

The decision marked a reversal for the board: In three previous special elections this year, it allowed candidates nominated by Democratic and Republican central committees to have labels; everyone else was nonpartisan.

The board's attorney had advised eliminating party designations to comply with a recently approved ordinance mandating nonpartisan elections.

But some Democrats cried foul — the "DEM" on the ballot carries important cachet in the deep blue city.

A Republican vacancy on the four-member board gave the Democrats a temporary 2-1 advantage on the board.

Then, in June, Republican Gov. Mike Parson filled the vacancy, appointing Derek Winters for the final slot.