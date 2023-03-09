ST. LOUIS — Former Alderman Paul Beckerle, a fixture in city government for almost four decades, died Saturday at his home in southwest St. Louis after battling lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was 66.

Beckerle was first elected 25th Ward alderman in 1985 and held the post until his resignation in 1999 during his fourth term. Since then he had been director of the city's Business Assistance Center.

St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory Daly said Beckerle's longevity in city government made him one of its most knowledgeable people.

"He was the go-to-guy here at City Hall if you needed to get something done and not ruffle feathers with anyone," Daly said. "He was someone who knew the players, who knew the history."

Among issues he worked on as alderman was a proposal to cut the number of city wards, which didn't pass until several years after he left the board.

He also worked on a successful push to add St. Louis County representation to the commission overseeing city-run St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

And he got aldermen to approve a bond issue that, along with larger amounts of private donations, made major improvements to Forest Park.

Beckerle graduated from Cleveland High School and earned a bachelor's degree in justice administration and a master's in political science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

He then worked in U.S. Rep. Richard Gephardt's Washington office and as an analyst for the FBI before returning to St. Louis in 1983. He came from a Democratic political family; his uncle, the late Joe Beckerle, had been a state representative and alderman before him.

Beckerle was a longtime volunteer at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road in Affton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Raphael the Archangel Church, 6040 Jamieson Avenue, preceded by visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Among survivors are his wife, Robin Beckerle; three sons, Jacob Beckerle of Creve Coeur, Matthew Beckerle of St. Louis and Gabriel Beckerle of St. Louis; two brothers, Jerry Beckerle of St. Louis and Jack Beckerle of St. Peters; three sisters, Joan Todt of Fenton, Susan Windish of St. Louis and Diane O'Brien of University City; and one grandchild.