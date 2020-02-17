Pete Buttigieg surrogate coming to St. Louis next week

JEFFERSON CITY — Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign says it is hosting a “conversation” with a former aide to President Barack Obama in St. Louis next week.

The event is 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, in St. Louis.

The location of the event was not immediately available. Tickets run from $25 to $500, according to Buttigieg’s campaign website.

The former Obama aide is Reggie Love, who was Obama’s longtime personal assistant. Love endorsed Buttigieg in December.

Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is trying to win more support from people of color.