Pete Buttigieg surrogate coming to St. Louis next week
Pete Buttigieg surrogate coming to St. Louis next week

The Latest: Nevada's lieutenant governor endorses Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a rally Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

JEFFERSON CITY — Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign says it is hosting a “conversation” with a former aide to President Barack Obama in St. Louis next week.

The event is 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, in St. Louis.

The location of the event was not immediately available. Tickets run from $25 to $500, according to Buttigieg’s campaign website.

The former Obama aide is Reggie Love, who was Obama’s longtime personal assistant. Love endorsed Buttigieg in December.

Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is trying to win more support from people of color.

According to Politico, Love, who is black, said in a statement this December that “A lot of what is said about Pete echoes what critics said about presidential candidate Barack Obama — too young, too different, maybe another time — but I believe there is never a better time to fight for change than right now.”

He added: “Pete can galvanize a new electoral body that is a more accurate representation of what America actually is.”

Missouri’s presidential preference primary is March 10. Absentee voting has already started.

Other Democrats on the ballot, who are still in the race, include former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and businessman Tom Steyer.

Editor's note: a previous version of this article said Buttigieg was coming to St. Louis.

