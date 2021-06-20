Petition drive on St. Louis redistricting now aims for February 2022 election

Redistricting is expected to be especially contentious because a voter-approved plan to cut the number of wards to 14 from 28 is already set to kick in.

The petition proposition would give the proposed commission until Aug. 31, 2022 to redraw the ward lines.

Benjamin Singer, a leader in the petition drive, asserted that a map drawn next year by the proposition-formed commission would supersede one put together by aldermen later this year. However, which plan ultimately takes effect could be decided by the courts.

Advocates of the commission idea say aldermen have an inherent conflict of interest in drawing boundaries for the wards they could be running in.

Critics of the proposition say reducing elected officials' involvement would be a mistake and that aldermen are most keenly aware of the needs of the city's neighborhoods and its people.

The commission set up by the proposition would consist of nine members. Four would be picked randomly from applicants by a Board of Aldermen-appointed oversight board made up of three retired judges and representatives of the comptroller's office and the city Planning and Urban Design Agency. Those four commissioners would then select the other five.