Plan limiting health departments, COVID lawsuits advances to Missouri Senate

"The original bill gave blanket immunity to negligent nursing homes. This bill does not," said Rogers, who supported the bill that was approved.

But Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said other than purposeful exposure, the bill still gives nursing homes blanket immunity in COVID-19 exposure cases, or immunity when future diseases emerge.

"It's overbroad," Merideth said. "It waves liability for any reason unless there was purposeful contact, and it applies to any disease down the road."

Merideth also slammed other portions of the bill that limit health authorities, such as wording restricting quarantines and stay-at-home orders.

"If you an outbreak in a small group of people you have to isolate them until you've confirmed the people that you're letting out don't have it," Merideth said. "That's how quarantine works."

The House sent the legislation to the Senate on a 117-23 vote.

Merideth was one of 23 Democrats to vote against the bill; 14 voted for it.

The Senate has less than two weeks to approve the House plan and send the package to Gov. Mike Parson, who has backed lawsuit protections for businesses.