Plan to lift residency requirements for cops narrowed to apply only to St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY — A plan to scrap residency requirements for St. Louis police officers and all other city employees has passed a House committee — again.

"We have a clear path with the bill the way it's written," said Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Dardenne Prairie. "And I'd like to continue to keep it that way."

This is the second time the legislation has passed committee. Last month, the House Judiciary Committee amended the plan to apply to all other Missouri municipalities, including Kansas City, which opposed the change.

But that change was stripped out before it passed Tuesday.

Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, who pushed for the statewide amendment, said he'd heard from first responders across the state, especially in the Kansas City area, that taking this statewide is their priority.

"I will reiterate my disappointment too, in stripping this," he said, adding he would support the scaled-back proposal.