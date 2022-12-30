Plan to move Kansas City steamboat artifacts to St. Charles runs aground

ST. CHARLES — A plan to move artifacts from a Kansas City steamboat museum to a proposed new facility on St. Charles’ riverfront has run aground.

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said Thursday that he no longer wants to acquire the items housed in Kansas City from the Steamboat Arabia, which sank in 1856.

But he said he still wants to build a St. Charles museum called Steamboat Treasures of Missouri; and to determine its feasibility, he is working with a consultant — Cary Summers, the former president of the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

The idea, Borgmeyer said, is to “collect artifacts from all over the United States that are steamboat-related.” Summers said he would help the city decide whether there are enough such items available nationally to make a museum worth doing.

Borgmeyer and David Hawley, the director of the Arabia Steamboat Museum in Kansas City, offered different explanations for why their talks fell through — begun in earnest after a letter of intent was signed earlier this year.

Borgmeyer said Hawley wanted too much money — $10 million — for the Arabia’s assets, plus $3 million to dig up another Missouri River steamboat, the Malta, which sank in 1841 near the west-central Missouri town of Marshall.

The mayor also said Hawley had yet to get an appraisal done of the Arabia artifacts. “We looked at the money involved and looked at his attendance” figures over 25 years and concluded it didn’t make sense economically, Borgmeyer said.

Hawley said he disagreed with what he said was St. Charles’ plan to build a smaller museum and to sell much of the Arabia collection to offset the cost of construction and reduce the need for display space. Borgmeyer denied that was the city’s proposal.

As for the appraisal, Hawley said that is ongoing and “we’ve been at it for two years. It’s an enormous job.” He also said he had yet to set a price tag for the Arabia artifacts, saying that depended on the results of the appraisal.

“I can’t imagine it being any less than $5 million; it might be more than $10 million,” Hawley said. But he said he would not have sought more than that amount.

The Arabia sank in the Missouri River near Kansas City. Hawley and his team in the late 1980s found it about 1,000 feet from the river below a Kansas cornfield. They recovered 200 tons of cargo, boilers, engines and other items.

Borgmeyer said Summers, who heads Springfield, Missouri-based Nehemiah Group, had “agreed to go on contract and be our lead man” in determining how to move forward with a St. Charles museum.

Summers said his firm currently is advising St. Charles only on a volunteer basis, although that might eventually lead to a contract.

For now, he said, “we’re giving them a list of prospective people that are very good” that could advise them on specific aspects of building the museum.

Before heading the $500 million bible museum, which opened in 2017, Summers was an executive with two major southwest Missouri institutions — the Silver Dollar City amusement park and the Bass Pro chain of outdoor-themed stores.

Hawley said he wanted to leave the Kansas City site because the museum would need more room to also house the Malta artifacts.

He said since news broke of the collapse of the talks with St. Charles, he’s gotten expressions of interest from people in two nearby Missouri River communities — Kansas City, Kansas, and North Kansas City.

He said it’s also possible that he could begin talking again with the city of Marshall, which is near Interstate 70 in west-central Missouri.