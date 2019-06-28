JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission on Friday issued an order allowing Planned Parenthood to continue performing abortions at its St. Louis clinic for the foreseeable future.
Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi granted Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region's motion for stay, which will allow abortions to continue until he hears Planned Parenthood's case later this year. A court date is currently scheduled for Aug. 1.
Planned Parenthood "has an active license that shall remain in effect for the pendency of RHS' (Reproductive Health Services') case at the Commission," he wrote.
The order represents a victory for Planned Parenthood, which is seeking to continue abortion services at its Central West End clinic despite action from the state Department of Health and Senior Services, which is seeking to stop abortions there over safety concerns.
Last Friday, the DHSS denied Planned Parenthood's application to continue abortion services at its Central West End clinic, citing a series of deficiencies there.
But, the clinic was allowed to continue abortion services through Friday because of an order issued last week by St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer. In his order, Stelzer said the state Administrative Hearing Commission, which handles bureaucratic disputes, should review the case.
This article will be updated.