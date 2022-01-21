Planned Parenthood launches logistics center in Metro East, will pay for out-of-state travel

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A new initiative in the Planned Parenthood building here will help out-of-state women access abortion care — including paying for travel costs.

At a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri announced a regional logistics center in the Fairview Heights abortion clinic. The center, using private funds, will pay hotel, childcare and plane, train or auto costs for patients traveling to the clinic from other states.

There is no income or distance requirement to access the services, officials said. Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, said the groups have been developing the center for two years — prior to the restrictive Texas abortion law.

"We are prepared to scale up the operations of the regional logistics center should the Supreme Court reverse protections under Roe, or restrict them even more," Rodriguez said. Year-over-year, Rodriguez said, Planned Parenthood of St. Louis continues to see the trend of out-of-state patients traveling for abortion care rising. After the Texas law was passed, out-of-state patient visits increased by 40%, she said.

The Hope Clinic for Women, an abortion provider in Illinois, is a partner with Planned Parenthood on the effort, as is the state of Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker attended the Zoom call and offered words of support.

"With reproductive rights under attack, it's never been more vital for the state of Illinois to ensure access to reproductive services," Pritzker said.

