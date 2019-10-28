Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, center, arrives for the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, outside the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Planned Parenthood supporters unfold banners on a public parking garage on the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, outside the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer, left, and Planned Parenthood attorney Chuck Hatfield, right, chat before their opening statements on the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer turns to look at Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, during the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the department. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Former state Rep. Stacey Newman, left, was among more then dozen Planned Parenthood supporters in attendance during the morning session of the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi, commissioner of the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, left, listens to testimony by Dr. Donna Harrison, executive director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who was the first witness called by Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer during hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Dr. Donna Harrison, executive director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, was the first witness called to the stand by Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer during the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, leaves for lunch on the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the department on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood, listens to testimony during the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, center, arrives for the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, outside the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Planned Parenthood supporters unfold banners on a public parking garage on the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, outside the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer, left, and Planned Parenthood attorney Chuck Hatfield, right, chat before their opening statements on the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer turns to look at Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, during the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the department. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Former state Rep. Stacey Newman, left, was among more then dozen Planned Parenthood supporters in attendance during the morning session of the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi, commissioner of the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, left, listens to testimony by Dr. Donna Harrison, executive director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who was the first witness called by Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer during hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Dr. Donna Harrison, executive director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, was the first witness called to the stand by Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer during the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, leaves for lunch on the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the department on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood, listens to testimony during the first day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — With the future of Planned Parenthood’s operations in Missouri on the line, an attorney for the abortion provider said the state’s attempt to shut down the organization’s St. Louis clinic is an overblown response to problems that could be easily fixed.
But, a physician active in testifying on anti-abortion legislation across the nation said records she reviewed shows there were flaws in at least three procedures that took place at the embattled clinic.
On the first day of what could be a weeklong hearing, Planned Parenthood attorney Chuck Hatfield said the state’s allegation that there were “serious” issues at the clinic was a departure from past inspections and should not be used to shutter the outpatient facility.
“They cherry-picked certain medical records. This was not a normal inspection. They were looking for very specific ones where something unusual happened,” Hatfield said.
An attorney for the state insisted the findings of inspections and follow-up studies show there were significant problems at the facility.
“These concerns that have been raised are very serious,” said Assistant Missouri Attorney General John Sauer. “Patient safety is the lodestar.”
The legal volleys before an administrative law judge at a state office building in downtown St. Louis are one more step in what could be a lengthy legal fight over the clinic's operation.
Planned Parenthood sued the state Department of Health and Senior Services in June when it refused to renew the clinic’s license, threatening to make Missouri the lone state in the nation without an abortion clinic.
The health department, led by Dr. Randall Williams, said the clinic did not meet medical standards. The state also wanted to interview several physicians who were involved in what the health department said were multiple life-threatening abortions at the clinic.
Planned Parenthood said they do not directly employ all the clinic’s staff and cannot force them to give interviews.
Sauer told Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Dandamudi that Planned Parenthood should have allowed the department to interview the doctors.
He said interviewing witnesses with first-hand knowledge is “critical” to understanding procedures used in at least two “failed” surgical abortions.
He also said there were no records showing that Planned Parenthood acknowledged the procedures happened within a short time frame.
“There was no internal flag raised,” Sauer said.
Dr. Donna Harrison, executive director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, testified in support of the state’s position, saying procedures used by the Planned Parenthood doctors were flawed.
In one procedure, for example, she said doctors should have given a patient more sedation in order to hasten a surgical abortion.
Of one patient, she said it was unclear if clinic personnel had adequately informed her of the risks involved in getting an abortion.
“The medical record is so confusing. It’s so inconsistent,” Harrison said.
Hatfield said each of the concerns raised should not have been used as leverage to deny renewal of the license.
Hatfield said there is nothing in the law that says an abortion provider must pass an annual inspection in order to keep its license.
“After the inspection, the department moved the goal line,” Hatfield said.
Concerns that protests could disrupt the hearing did not transpire.
The hearing room was nearly full for much of the morning with most of those in attendance supporting Planned Parenthood.
Police blocked off a section of Seventh Street in downtown St. Louis between Chestnut and Pine streets to accommodate any potential disruptions, but no picketing took place.
Abortion rights supporters unfurled two banners from a nearby parking garage.