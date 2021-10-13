Planned Parenthood urges Biden administration to act against new Missouri abortion rule

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a July state Senate hearing, Jennifer Tidball, then-acting director of the Department of Social Services, and Robert Knodell, then-acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, told senators the departments were devising new regulations that could work to block funding for providers found out of compliance with state standards.

The rule would allow the DHSS, which inspects abortion facilities, to share information with DSS, which would then be able to “potentially sanction Medicaid providers based on the information that was shared by Health and Senior Services,” Tidball told the committee.

"We are always prepared for them to show up and do an inspection," McNicholas said. "What is different or what may spark them to come more frequently or sooner than planned is that now they want — they may want to reach this secondary goal of using the inspection to eliminate Planned Parenthood."

The federal Hyde Amendment already limits federal funds for abortions.

In addition to operating the state's only abortion clinic in St. Louis, Planned Parenthood has 11 other clinics around the state that don't provide abortions. Those clinics provide annual exams, STI testing and treatments, birth control and cancer screenings.