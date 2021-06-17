Plans to turn Jamestown Mall into business park 'dead in the water' after opposition from St. Louis County councilwoman

“NorthPoint has been honest and transparent,” Webb said. “I would have supported their efforts had the development been suitable for a residential community.”

She offered to work with regional development authorities on a new proposal.

“Now that all parties understand the pulse of this community, I look forward to working collaboratively with the St. Louis County Port Authority and the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership,” Webb said.

“Jamestown Mall will be redeveloped, and it will be something this community can be proud of.”

Maupin said the Port Authority would discuss potential next steps at its next regular meeting Thursday. But he didn’t know what that next step would be.

“I’m encouraged that she (Webb) wants to work with us to get a developer in there, but some game-changing occurrence needs to come around if we’re going to do something other than the proposal that she’s rejected,” he said.