JEFFERSON CITY — Visitors to a state park at the headwaters of Missouri’s nationally protected Current River could soon have the capacity to charge their electric vehicles.

Same goes for people heading to another Missouri state park also known for its scenic views and abundant trout.

After two years of planning, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is seeking bids from companies to install electric vehicle charging stations at Montauk State Park near Jadwin and Roaring River State Park near Cassville.

The two parks represent the inaugural work on a $1 million program approved by state lawmakers in 2021.

The program, which could spread to other state parks, is aimed at drawing visitors to parks who may not otherwise get outdoors in rural areas because of a nationwide shortage of charging stations.

DNR spokeswoman Tisha Holden said a number of factors were considered when choosing the pilot locations.

“First and foremost was the electrical infrastructure, which guided our decision,” Holden said. “We also looked at visitation numbers, distance from metro areas and locations of other charging stations. We were trying to fill a void in the grid.”

In the case of Montauk, the route is 145 miles from downtown St. Louis, a roundtrip distance that could cause battery drainage anxiety even among owners of longer-range EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq or Tesla Model 3, which are rated to get about 350 to 360 miles on a single charge.

More than 570,000 people visited Montauk in 2022, according to DNR records.

From downtown St. Louis, Roaring River is a trek down Interstate 44 before the 283-mile route gives way to a handful of winding, rural roads heading toward Arkansas.

There, the closest EV charging stations are across the border in Eureka Springs.

In 2022, DNR said the park had more than 1.6 million visitors.

At the time the program was first unveiled, parks officials said they had experienced an increase in demand for EV charging. Currently, visitors with their own charging equipment can use a campsite electric pedestal for a small fee.

Prospective bidders will have an opportunity to look at the scope of the work during meetings July 6 and 7 at the parks.

The build-out of charging stations comes as the federal government has dedicated $5 billion over the next five years to help states build the infrastructure needed to support electric vehicles as part of an initiative to address climate change caused by the exhaust from fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the goal was to build a national charging network across the U.S. “where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station.” It could result in as many as 500,000 EV charging stations nationwide by 2030.

Missouri is among at least eight other states to launch an EV charger installation program at state-run recreation spots.

West Virginia provides electric vehicle charging stations at nine of its parks. There is no fee for charging an electric vehicle at the state parks there.

Colorado has at least 16 stations at 11 of its state parks through a partnership with Rivian, which builds electric trucks at a plant in Normal, Illinois.

Rivian also is paying for the installation of chargers, as well as 10 years of maintenance, at 30 of South Carolina’s 47 state parks.