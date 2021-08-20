Podcasts, comedians, freedom: How abortion rights group is changing its strategy

The research isn’t over yet. Group officials say they are still testing the exact content they will use when they start implementing their new strategy in the fall. It is expected to include short online ads and endorsements from social media influencers.

But Dina Montemarano, NARAL’s research director, said the findings have led the group to identify three key voter blocs, which officials labeled “For The Win,” “Kids First” and “No Special Treatment.” Rather than identifying each group purely by demographics, the political strategists organized them according to values.

Kids First, for instance, includes mostly parents and grandparents of different races keenly interested in their children, many of them religious. For The Win includes primarily entertainment-seeking younger adults who enjoy video game streams and stand-up comic videos. And the No Special Treatment community involves mostly middle-aged men who like to follow the rules.

These were the types of voters — many of them not consumed by politics day-to-day — NARAL was failing to engage with, Montemarano said. And it led to what she described as a “virality gap” between her side and abortion rights opponents, with the latter having more success promoting their viewpoint across the internet.