You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police clear protest that occupied sidewalk outside City Hall
0 comments

Police clear protest that occupied sidewalk outside City Hall

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Occupy City Hall returns to the sidewalks

Police officers talk with demonstrators outside St. Louis City Hall on Friday, July 17, 2020. The officers warned the demonstrators not to put up tents on the sidewalks because it would block foot traffic. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

ST. LOUIS — City police officers on bikes cleared a few dozen protesters from in front of City Hall on Sunday morning.

A group has occupied the area in front of City Hall a few times this month, setting up camp on sidewalks and calling for the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson. The latest occupation started Friday night; the protest spread from the sidewalk into the southbound lanes of Tucker Boulevard, one of downtown's busiest thoroughfares. Police had asked the protesters on Friday not to block traffic on Tucker.

Images shared on social media about 9 a.m. Sunday appeared to show dozens of police officers on bikes lined up outside City Hall after the protesters were cleared out. 

A small group of protesters who were still near the scene after police left said there had been no arrests, but that police towed two cars parked on Tucker. While there have been 150-200 protesters at times during the demonstrations, protesters said there were just a few dozen on Sunday morning.

Protesters initially occupied City Hall on July 8, and they said they intended to stay until Krewson resigned. Police cleared the occupation twice, once overnight on July 10, and again early morning July 12.

Krewson has come under fire several times in recent weeks, including for reading on a Facebook Live video the names and addresses of some protesters who called for alternate city budgets, and for clearing homeless encampments in the city.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports