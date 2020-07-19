Police clear protest that occupied sidewalk outside City Hall

ST. LOUIS — City police officers on bikes cleared a few dozen protesters from in front of City Hall on Sunday morning.

A group has occupied the area in front of City Hall a few times this month, setting up camp on sidewalks and calling for the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson. The latest occupation started Friday night; the protest spread from the sidewalk into the southbound lanes of Tucker Boulevard, one of downtown's busiest thoroughfares. Police had asked the protesters on Friday not to block traffic on Tucker.

Images shared on social media about 9 a.m. Sunday appeared to show dozens of police officers on bikes lined up outside City Hall after the protesters were cleared out.

A small group of protesters who were still near the scene after police left said there had been no arrests, but that police towed two cars parked on Tucker. While there have been 150-200 protesters at times during the demonstrations, protesters said there were just a few dozen on Sunday morning.