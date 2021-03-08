Poll shows Jones, Spencer running close in mayoral race

ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer started their general-election mayoral race last week with nearly even support, according to a poll conducted by a Democratic political consulting firm.
Jones was supported by 40% of 550 likely voters and Spencer by 35%, which is within the poll's margin for error of plus or minus 4.2%.
A large number of respondents, 25%, were undecided in the telephone survey by Show Me Victories.
The three-day telephone poll began Thursday, two days after the city primary in which Jones and Spencer advanced to the April 6 runoff.
The poll indicated Jones' strongest support came from Blacks, voters aged 18 to 39, residents of north St. Louis and people describing themselves as progressives.
Spencer's strongest backing came from whites, south side residents and self-described moderates and conservatives. Jones and Spencer both consider themselves to be progressives.
In other results, about 60% of respondents who voted in the primary said they cast a ballot for more than one mayoral candidate — something allowed for the first time under the city's new "approval voting" system. Most of those voted for two.
Meanwhile, 38% voted only for one mayoral candidate in the primary.
The poll said whites, political independents and south side residents were most likely to vote for more than one candidate and Blacks, north side residents and people over age 65 were among the least likely to do so.
Of those saying they voted for two in the primary, 10% said they did so because voting that way would help their favorite candidate's chances while 80% said it was because they were the only two that they liked.
Of those voting for one in the primary, 67% said they did so because it was the only candidate they liked and 24% said voting for more than one would hurt the chances of their favorite.
The poll also showed overwhelming support for retaining the city's 1% earnings tax, which also will be on the April ballot, with 58% in favor and 33% against.
Show Me Victories, which aided Mayor Lyda Krewson's successful 2017 mayoral campaign, says it isn't working this time for either Spencer or Jones.
However, one of the firm's former staffers managed the primary campaign this year of Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who came in third.