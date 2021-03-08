Poll shows Jones, Spencer running close in mayoral race

Meanwhile, 38% voted only for one mayoral candidate in the primary.

The poll said whites, political independents and south side residents were most likely to vote for more than one candidate and Blacks, north side residents and people over age 65 were among the least likely to do so.

Of those saying they voted for two in the primary, 10% said they did so because voting that way would help their favorite candidate's chances while 80% said it was because they were the only two that they liked.

Of those voting for one in the primary, 67% said they did so because it was the only candidate they liked and 24% said voting for more than one would hurt the chances of their favorite.

The poll also showed overwhelming support for retaining the city's 1% earnings tax, which also will be on the April ballot, with 58% in favor and 33% against.

Show Me Victories, which aided Mayor Lyda Krewson's successful 2017 mayoral campaign, says it isn't working this time for either Spencer or Jones.