Poll shows Lewis Reed, Tishaura Jones running close in St. Louis mayoral primary

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and City Treasurer Tishaura Jones share the lead so far in the St. Louis mayoral race, according to a newly released poll conducted by a Democratic political consulting firm.

Reed was the first choice of 30% of 732 registered voters participating in the telephone poll last week and Jones had 28% support.

Because the poll has a margin for error of plus or minus 4%, the two essentially were neck and neck.

Two other candidates in the March 2 mayoral primary, Alderman Cara Spencer and utility executive Andrew Jones, were the first choices of 11% and 5%, respectively.

More than a fourth of the respondents — 27% — were undecided in the survey, which was conducted by Show Me Victories, a Democratic political consulting firm.

The company, which had a major role in Mayor Lyda Krewson's 2017 mayoral campaign, says it isn't working for or against any of this year's candidates. Krewson isn't running for a second term this year.