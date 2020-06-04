Port Authority expansion needed for soccer stadium clears aldermanic panel

ST. LOUIS — Expansion of the city's Port Authority, a part of the funding package for the planned pro soccer stadium near Union Station, was endorsed Thursday by an aldermanic panel.

The Transportation and Commerce Committee voted 3-1 to move the bill to the full Board of Aldermen.

The measure would extend the authority's jurisdiction beyond areas next to the Mississippi River to include the stadium site, the rest of downtown and some areas to the north and south.

The Major League Soccer franchise ownership group, which is building the stadium, has asked for a special 1% sales tax on purchases made at the stadium site levied through the port authority.

That tax would be put in place along with two other 1% sales taxes that can be imposed under current law through other special districts.

A previous bill to expand the Port Authority to cover the entire city failed to win aldermanic approval. Some aldermen objected to giving the agency the authority to offer tax incentives and abatement without an endorsement from aldermen.

