Port Authority expansion tied to soccer stadium clears aldermanic panel

ST. LOUIS — Expansion of the St. Louis Port Authority, a part of the funding package for the planned pro soccer stadium near Union Station, was endorsed Thursday by an aldermanic panel.
The Transportation and Commerce Committee voted 3-1 to move the bill, sponsored by Jack Coatar, D-7th Ward, to the full Board of Aldermen.
The Major League Soccer franchise ownership group, which is building the stadium, has asked for a special 1% sales tax on purchases made at the stadium site levied through the port authority.
The measure would extend the authority’s jurisdiction to include the stadium site, the rest of downtown and some areas to the north and south. Now the authority is limited to areas near the Mississippi River.
The port authority tax would be in addition to two other 1% sales taxes that can be imposed under current law through special districts.
A previous bill to expand the port authority to cover the entire city failed to win aldermanic approval. Some aldermen objected to giving the agency the authority to offer tax incentives and abatement without an endorsement from aldermen.
The Board of Aldermen earlier this year approved other tax incentives to help fund the project.
Those would abate property taxes for 25 years on the value of the new construction and allow a sales tax exemption for materials used to build the 22,500-seat stadium and related facilities. About $5.7 million in state tax credits also are part of the funding.
But most of the funding will come from the owners, including Enterprise Holdings’ Taylor family.
The only negative vote cast Thursday against the port authority expansion bill was from Alderman Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward.
He said he remains concerned that some aldermen would lose control over development incentives in their wards if the bill passes.
In response, Otis Williams, who oversees city development agencies, said he has committed to getting aldermanic approval by resolution before any port authority-issued incentive went into effect.
He said the authority in the past hasn’t approved an incentive over the objections of a riverfront area alderman.
“But you can,” Vaccaro said. Williams said it would be political suicide to back off the commitment.
Williams said the bill also would qualify developments in other parts of the expansion program for various other state incentive programs.
Williams added that the scaled-down expansion bill’s co-sponsors included most aldermen from wards with territory added to the port authority footprint under the measure. He said officials were still trying to win support from one such board member.
Meanwhile, Alderman Shane Cohn, D-25th Ward, said he wanted the authority’s jurisdiction expanded further to include areas near railroads and rail spurs, including a light industrial area on Gustine Avenue in his South Side area. He voted “present” on the bill.
