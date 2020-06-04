Port Authority expansion tied to soccer stadium clears aldermanic panel

The Board of Aldermen earlier this year approved other tax incentives to help fund the project.

Those would abate property taxes for 25 years on the value of the new construction and allow a sales tax exemption for materials used to build the 22,500-seat stadium and related facilities. About $5.7 million in state tax credits also are part of the funding.

But most of the funding will come from the owners, including Enterprise Holdings’ Taylor family.

The only negative vote cast Thursday against the port authority expansion bill was from Alderman Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward.

He said he remains concerned that some aldermen would lose control over development incentives in their wards if the bill passes.

In response, Otis Williams, who oversees city development agencies, said he has committed to getting aldermanic approval by resolution before any port authority-issued incentive went into effect.