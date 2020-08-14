Postal Service removes some mail-sorting machines in Missouri and Kansas, union leader says

The reduction effort has prompted questions and concerns among some postal union leaders.

A letter sent Wednesday from the National Postal Mail Handlers Union to the Postal Service headquarters asked, "Why are these machines being removed?" and "What is the anticipated staffing impacts in the facilities that are losing equipment?" The letter also asked if it's true that all equipment planned for removal has not been used since early May.

Paul Hogrogian, national president for the National Postal Mail Handlers Union, said he does not expect the dismantling of processing equipment to have a widespread impact on mail delivery time across the country, including in election season.

"A lot of the machines they are taking out ... a lot of them haven't been used in a while anyways," he said.

But he said it may be too early to tell if the Postal Service is taking out too many and that he has heard that plans to remove a few dozen of the machines are on hold.

"Maybe they are jumping the gun. Maybe they are not," he said.

While Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump loyalist, began his job in June, Hogrogian said he understands that plans to reduce equipment were in place before DeJoy started.