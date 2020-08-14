Postal Service warns Missouri could see uncounted ballots with surge of mail-in voting

Under Missouri law, election authorities need to receive a mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order for it to be counted.

"[W]e recommend that voters who choose to mail their ballots do so no later than Tuesday, October 27," Marshall said.

State law allows voters to request a ballot as late as Oct. 21, said Maura Browning, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office.

She said Ashcroft in 2018 pushed to change Missouri law, which had allowed ballot requests until six days before an election. She said this would've exacerbated concerns about late ballots this year.

Still, even by pushing the deadline for requesting ballots back a week, by the time the election authority sends the voter a ballot, there may not be adequate time for the voter to complete the ballot and return it, Marshall said.

"If a voter submits a request at or near that ballot-request deadline, and the ballot is transmitted to that voter by mail 3 business days later, there is a significant risk that the voter will not have sufficient time to complete and mail the completed ballot back to the election official," he said.