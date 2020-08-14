Postal Service warns Missouri law could lead to uncounted mail-in ballots

JEFFERSON CITY — A U.S. Postal Service official late last month warned Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that the service might not be able to deliver all mail-in ballots by the Nov. 3 election, a delay that would render late ballots invalid.
In a July 31 letter, Thomas Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the Postal Service, said "certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots may be incongruous with the Postal Service's delivery standards.
"This mismatch creates a risk that some ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them," Marshall said.
Marshall sent the letter as election authorities expect a crush of mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election amid continued coronavirus fears. Missouri lawmakers earlier this year expanded mail-in voting options.
Under Missouri law, election authorities need to receive a mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order for it to be counted.
"[W]e recommend that voters who choose to mail their ballots do so no later than Tuesday, October 27," Marshall said.
He said state law appears to allow voters to request a ballot as late as Oct. 21.
By the time the election authority sends the voter a ballot, there may not be adequate time for the voter to complete the ballot and return it in time, Marshall said.
"If a voter submits a request at or near that ballot-request deadline, and the ballot is transmitted to that voter by mail 3 business days later, there is a significant risk that the voter will not have sufficient time to complete and mail the completed ballot back to the election official," he said.
Marshall sent a similar letter to Pennsylvania election authorities on July 29, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday.
In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State asked the state Supreme Court to order election authorities to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day, the newspaper reported.
Ashcroft has not responded to the U.S. Postal Service's letter, said Maura Browning, spokeswoman for the secretary of state.
She said that in the 2018 general election, voters submitted 219,436 absentee ballots statewide.
Of those, 4,915 — or 2.2% — were rejected.
Browning said nearly half of the rejected ballots — 2,233 ballots — were not counted because they were received late.
In the Aug. 4 primary, absentee and mail-in ballots made up one-third of all votes in St. Louis County, county election officials said.
Eric Fey, the Democratic director of the county election board, expressed concern then that about 50 August ballots arrived after primary day and had been mailed more than a week earlier.
