Postal Service warns Missouri law could lead to uncounted mail-in ballots

JEFFERSON CITY — A U.S. Postal Service official late last month warned Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that the service might not be able to deliver all mail-in ballots by the Nov. 3 election, a delay that would render late ballots invalid.

In a July 31 letter, Thomas Marshall, general counsel and executive vice president of the Postal Service, said "certain deadlines for requesting and casting mail-in ballots may be incongruous with the Postal Service's delivery standards.

"This mismatch creates a risk that some ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them," Marshall said.

Marshall sent the letter as election authorities expect a crush of mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election amid continued coronavirus fears. Missouri lawmakers earlier this year expanded mail-in voting options.

Under Missouri law, election authorities need to receive a mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order for it to be counted.

"[W]e recommend that voters who choose to mail their ballots do so no later than Tuesday, October 27," Marshall said.

He said state law appears to allow voters to request a ballot as late as Oct. 21.