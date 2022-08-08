President Biden approves major disaster declaration for St. Louis-area flooding

JEFFERSON CITY — St. Louis-area residents affected by last month's flash flooding are able to apply for federal aid after President Joe Biden on Monday approved Missouri's request for a major disaster declaration.

Gov. Mike Parson said he appreciated Biden acting swiftly to get Missourians help, and promised the state would continue to work with federal and local partners.

“As we’ve seen at the assistance center events last week, there is tremendous need to support the families that have been so severely impacted by the record flash flooding," Parson said in a statement.

Parson made the request to Biden on Thursday.

Parson's office said the approval of the declaration, which addresses flooding between July 25 and 28, will allow eligible residents in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County to apply for federal aid for "temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms."

The governor's press release said public entities and eligible nonprofits also will be able to apply for federal reimbursement for infrastructure damage and emergency response costs.

The public assistance applications will be open to entities in St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery counties.

The release said "individuals who sustained damage or losses" may apply for aid at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

A toll-free application line is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

The deadline for most individual assistance programs is 60 days following the President’s declaration, Parson's office said.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush applauded the move. "I am overjoyed at what this declaration means for St. Louis," she said in a statement.

Displaced individuals whose residences were heavily damaged or destroyed may be able to access housing assistance for as long as 18 months.

People may also apply for disaster grants to pay for needs not covered by insurance or other aid programs, such as the replacement of personal property, plus transportation, medical, dental, and funeral expenses, Parson's office said.

Applications will also be open to renters and homeowners for low-interest disaster loans administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Businesses can also apply for loans from the Small Business Administration. More information is available at SBA.gov or by calling 1-800-569-2955.

Other programs help with crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, legal aid and assistance with income tax, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits, Parson's office said.