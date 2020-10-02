President Trump flown to Walter Reed medical center; will be hospitalized 'for the next few days'

The development came roughly 15 hours after Trump disclosed he had tested positive for coronavirus. The White House described the move as precautionary and not the product of an urgent deterioration in Trump's condition.

There has been no transfer of power to Vice President Mike Pence, said White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah. "The President is in charge," she said.

Trump was due to be flown aboard his Marine One helicopter to the hospital. It is routine for the President to travel to Walter Reed aboard Marine One.

In a statement, the President's spokeswoman said Trump "remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

An administration official said Pence was working from his residence at the Naval Observatory and remains in good health.

Taking Regeneron antibody cocktail