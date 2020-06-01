Pritzker on Trump's response to protests: 'He's been a miserable failure'

Pritzker told Trump the nation was craving a steady hand from the top, according to an audio recording of the call obtained by CNN.

"Rhetoric coming out of the White House is making it worse, people are experiencing real pain," he said. "We've got to have national leadership calling for calm and legitimate concern for protestors."

"I don't like your rhetoric that much either," Trump fired back. "You could have done much better on coronavirus."

Recounting the exchange Monday evening, Pritzker said he was drawing attention to how Trump's rhetoric "is inflaming passions around the nation" when he should be "calling for calm."

"It's clear that he doesn't listen to anyone that tells him the truth. I did tell him the truth. You know, this rhetoric, this inflammatory rhetoric is bad for the country. You know, when we had the riots in Ferguson, President Obama started to bring the temperature down. He talked about calling for calm. When, you know, when Martin Luther King was killed, Robert Kennedy stood up and talked about seeking justice, you know, and bringing the tension down within the country."