Pritzker to sign measure allowing college athletes to hire agents and be paid for endorsements

“For myself, as a former student-athlete, you see coaches making money, you see the administration is making money and the student-athletes are the ones that are filling the stands, but they’re not able to go and make any substantial monetary gains of their own likeness and image,” Harris said in May when the General Assembly was considering the proposal.

“I think the colleges are now seeing the light of day and understanding the difference between student athletes being able to use their own name and image versus being employees. They’re not considered employees, and I think that’s the difference,” he said.

Under the Illinois law, which would take effect Thursday upon Pritzker’s signature, student-athletes at both public and private universities would be allowed to hire an agents to represent them in endorsement deals, and schools would be able to set “reasonable limitations” on when athletes can participate in the newly allowed activities and whether the school’s logos, uniforms or name can be used.

Athletes also would be required to report their endorsement deals and other activities to their respective schools. Boosters or other third parties would be prohibited from using the promise of endorsement deals to recruit athletes to a school.