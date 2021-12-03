Pro-Trump news site targets election workers, inspiring wave of menace

The Gateway Pundit currently faces at least three defamation suits filed by people who allege they faced numerous threats after being vilified in false stories. The first two suits don’t involve public officials; the site is contesting both, asserting it broke no laws and had no responsibility for the threats of violence. The third was filed Thursday by Freeman and Moss, the election workers in Georgia. A lawyer for Gateway Pundit had no comment on that suit.

The Pundit has faced some commercial blowback for its false and incendiary content. In September, it lost a major revenue source when Google stopped placing ads on the site, citing its publication of “demonstrably false” election stories. Over the previous 10 months, the Pundit earned an estimated $1.3 million from ads placed through Google’s AdSense program, according to an analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which combats online extremism.

The Pundit has retained other advertising, mostly “clickbait” promotions placed by ad networks on behalf of hundreds or thousands of companies and products. The site gets paid based on the number of ads clicked.