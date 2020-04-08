Prominent local Sanders supporters to back Biden but want him to move their way on some issues

ST. LOUIS — Three prominent local backers of Sen. Bernie Sanders' now-suspended presidential bid say they'll support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden but hope he'll first move closer to stands Sanders championed.
It's disappointing, said St. Louis Alderman Megan Green, one of five co-chairs of Sanders' Missouri campaign, of Sanders' decision announced Wednesday.
But she said "it's a little less heartbreaking" because Sanders in his statement said he would continue to try to win national convention delegates — a move Green said will keep his issues alive for discussion there.
The campaign and the one Sanders ran in 2016, she said, has always been about getting the government to better meet "the needs of historically marginalized folks and poor people."
She said while she will support Biden as the Democratic nominee, how actively she works for him depends partly on if the national party puts significant resources this year in Missouri or concedes the state to Republican President Donald Trump. Trump easily carried Missouri in 2016.
Green, a member of the Democratic National Committee, also wants to see if the former vice president "makes a solid effort to engage millenials (on) the issues we care about such as student loan debt, free college and universal health care" coverage.
Another co-chair of Sanders' Missouri effort, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge of St. Louis, said he won't endorse Biden "just yet" but that ultimately he will do so because "we need someone who is not" Trump.
Aldridge said two things he wants to hear more from Biden on is how he intends to improve Obamacare "and make it more affordable" and to expand aid to young people looking to attend trade schools.
City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who endorsed Sanders the day before he lost the Missouri primary to Biden last month, said Sanders' withdrawal is early enough to give Biden and the party ''time to craft a platform that speaks to all Americans."
Jones said Biden needs to say more about expanding health care coverage and "to make some huge strides" toward working for criminal justice reform.
She said the party should address "how to reduce the racial wealth gap" and decrease poverty.
Jones said a key reason she supported Sanders after her previous choice, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, dropped out, was "his strong stance on economic inequality."
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.