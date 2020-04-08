Prominent local Sanders supporters to back Biden but want him to move their way on some issues

ST. LOUIS — Three prominent local backers of Sen. Bernie Sanders' now-suspended presidential bid say they'll support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden but hope he'll first move closer to stands Sanders championed.

It's disappointing, said St. Louis Alderman Megan Green, one of five co-chairs of Sanders' Missouri campaign, of Sanders' decision announced Wednesday.

But she said "it's a little less heartbreaking" because Sanders in his statement said he would continue to try to win national convention delegates — a move Green said will keep his issues alive for discussion there.

The campaign and the one Sanders ran in 2016, she said, has always been about getting the government to better meet "the needs of historically marginalized folks and poor people."

She said while she will support Biden as the Democratic nominee, how actively she works for him depends partly on if the national party puts significant resources this year in Missouri or concedes the state to Republican President Donald Trump. Trump easily carried Missouri in 2016.