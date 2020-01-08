You are the owner of this article.
Proposal for St. Louis County employee residency requirement withdrawn
Proposal for St. Louis County employee residency requirement withdrawn

District 3: Tim Fitch

Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch won the November election to replace Colleen Wasinger, who decided not to run in 2018. Fitch was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2019. 

Political party: Republican

Contact his office: 314-615-5438; tifitch@stlouisco.com

District 3 roughly includes parts of Chesterfield, Creve Coeur, Ladue, Kirkwood, Crestwood, Manchester, Ballwin, and Valley Park, as well as Town & Country, Frontenac, Des Peres, Fenton and Sunset Hills.

Image: Tim Fitch is sworn in as councilman during the inauguration ceremony for St. Louis County elected leaders on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch has withdrawn his proposal to require St. Louis County employees to move to the county, a response to the city government’s residency requirement.

Fitch, R-3rd District, had asked the county counselor’s office in the fall to draw up legislation requiring a county employee to establish residency in the county within six months of their hire date; a bill was never introduced.

In comments at Tuesday’s council meeting, Fitch said, “I noticed that the city of St. Louis is working hard, at least the mayor’s office is, and the police chief and public safety director, to eliminate the residency requirement in the city of St. Louis. So much so, that they have gone to the state Legislature … so, I think they are acting in good faith to try to eliminate their residency requirement.”

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said on Wednesday he would be pushing legislation removing the requirement that St. Louis police officers live in the city.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Friday she would be asking the Legislature to remove the city residency rule for all city employees, not just police.

