Proposal for St. Louis County employee residency requirement withdrawn

Fitch, R-3rd District, had asked the county counselor’s office in the fall to draw up legislation requiring a county employee to establish residency in the county within six months of their hire date; a bill was never introduced.

In comments at Tuesday’s council meeting, Fitch said, “I noticed that the city of St. Louis is working hard, at least the mayor’s office is, and the police chief and public safety director, to eliminate the residency requirement in the city of St. Louis. So much so, that they have gone to the state Legislature … so, I think they are acting in good faith to try to eliminate their residency requirement.”