Proposal for St. Louis County employee residency requirement withdrawn

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch has withdrawn his proposal to require St. Louis County employees to move to the county, a response to the city government’s residency requirement.
Fitch, R-3rd District, had asked the county counselor’s office in the fall to draw up legislation requiring a county employee to establish residency in the county within six months of their hire date; a bill was never introduced.
In comments at Tuesday’s council meeting, Fitch said, “I noticed that the city of St. Louis is working hard, at least the mayor’s office is, and the police chief and public safety director, to eliminate the residency requirement in the city of St. Louis. So much so, that they have gone to the state Legislature … so, I think they are acting in good faith to try to eliminate their residency requirement.”
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said on Wednesday he would be pushing legislation removing the requirement that St. Louis police officers live in the city.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Friday she would be asking the Legislature to remove the city residency rule for all city employees, not just police.