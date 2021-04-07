Proposal to shrink Missouri House approved by committee

JEFFERSON CITY — A proposal that would decrease the number of Missouri politicians was approved by a House committee Wednesday.

Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, is sponsoring legislation to cut 27 members from the Missouri House of Representatives, bringing its membership from 163 to 136.

The proposal, which would need to be approved by voters as well as the Legislature, would change the Missouri Constitution to create a four to one ratio between the number of Missouri representatives and number of Missouri senators.

The proposal specifies there should be four House districts in each Senate district. The process for determining district boundaries would otherwise remain unchanged.

The House Elections and Elected Officials Committee voted 6-3 in favor of the proposal. Two Democrats and one Republican voted in opposition.

The proposal would not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2030. Since House members are currently limited to four two-year terms, for a total of eight years, most current members would likely not be affected by the change.

The proposal is House Joint Resolution 34.

