Proposals would allow Missourians to keep unemployment payments given in error

Giving state money to the fund could also ruin its “integrity” by setting the precedent that it is an entitlement program rather than an insurance program, Cupps said.

But both Cupps and Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, expressed openness to the idea that funding could come from federal CARES Act money after Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, explained why that could be possible.

Though Merideth spoke about state repayments, his proposal is a resolution calling on Parson to forgive the federal repayments.

Merideth said he would support legislation waiving the repayments, but “this is not something we actually need legislation to do at all … the state actually has authority to forgive these overpayments.”

Parson “may be up to do it if he has our backup and a clear expression from us as a Legislature that that’s what we believe,” Merideth said.

Parson’s administration has so far resisted calls to waive repayment of money the government sent to people that turned out not to be eligible.