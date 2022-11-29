Proposed cuts to St. Louis County budget include jail, police and public health staff

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County Council committee has suggested cutting hundreds of positions in the county jail, police department and public health department in an attempt to fill a $41 million hole in next year's budget, according to a memo from the council budget director.

The council budget committee recommended cutting 375 vacancies and 24 new jobs included in County Executive Sam Page's proposed budget, which the council considers and amends before producing a final budget.

The committee provides feedback on the county executive's budget, then the full council decides how to amend the budget for a final version. The next step, discussion among council members, is expected to begin Tuesday night.

Page's budget relied on county reserves and added 16 new corrections officers for the jail, five new staffers for the auditor's office and three new administrative positions. The recommendation eliminates all of them, saving the county $1.5 million. It also cuts three-quarters of the county's nearly 500 vacant positions worth $27 million. The cuts wouldn't affect raises planned for next year, according to the memo.

Many of the proposed cuts were made to public safety, the county's biggest expense.

The 16 new officers included in Page's budget were added to reduce overtime and boost the jail's workforce after years of complaints over inmate deaths and understaffing. Just last week, an inmate assaulted a jail officer who was supervising 65 maximum security prisoners alone.

The new hires would cost the county just under $942,000. But with overtime taken into consideration if no new positions are added, savings would amount to roughly $635,000.

The committee, made of two Republicans and two Democrats, recommended eliminating 101 vacancies in the police department. As of Tuesday, there were 82 police officer vacancies, according to the department.

The committee also proposed declining a request from the county auditor for almost $534,000 to hire new staff, which would contribute to nearly doubling the office's budget. In October, Auditor Toni Jackson faced questioning over staff departures, a lack of regular audits, and suggesting a raise for herself in her office's budget.

The committee suggested cutting $175,000 for three new vehicle purchases for Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office after it bought two SUVs earlier this year. The two Republicans on the budget committee, councilmen Tim Fitch and Mark Harder, criticized those purchases in a hearing earlier this month. Democrats Rita Heard Days and Shalonda Webb are also on the committee.

Other proposed cuts include:

$800,000 for demolishing abandoned buildings, a cost that will be paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money

$385,000 for developing vehicle charging infrastructure

$30,000 for miscellaneous attorney contracts

78 vacancies in the Department of Public Health worth $5.4 million

29 vacancies in the Department of Transportation and Public Works worth $1.8 million