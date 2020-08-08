Protesters march downtown to oppose federal anti-crime initiative

ST. LOUIS — About 100 protesters marched to federal buildings through downtown St. Louis Saturday night to protest a new initiative targeting violent crime that will bring 50 federal investigators to the city.

The protesters called for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s resignation after she supported Operation Legend, which uses federal officers to help target the city’s high homicide rate.

One of the protest organizers, Wes Schnitker, said “we don’t want federal officers in our city. We’ve been moving toward deincarceration and this is moving us in the wrong direction.”

Elijah Foggy, another protester, said he was worried about officers tied to the Trump administration coming into the city.

“These officers are not going to be culturally aware of St. Louis, they’re not from here,” Foggy said. “Are they going to turn against the people here, are they going to attack the protesters in the street?”