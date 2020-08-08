Protesters march downtown to oppose federal anti-crime initiative

Andrew Falvey marches with a group of about 100 protesters west on Market Street in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The protesters were marching to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Protesters gather at the locked front doors of the Robert A. Young Federal Building on S. Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis as federal police officers, right, keep an eye on the protesters from the lobby of the building on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The protesters were marching to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Protesters gather outside the Federal Court Building in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The protesters were marching to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Federal Police officers and private security guards keep an eye on a group of protesters outside of the locked doors of the Robert A. Young Federal Building on S. Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The protesters were marching to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Federal Police keep an eye on protesters gathering outside the Federal Court Building in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The protesters were marching to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
A man with a rifle stands in the street to block cross traffic as protesters march along 10th Street in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. About 100 protesters marched through the streets from the Old Courthouse to the current Federal Courthouse to the Robert A. Young Federal Building on S. Tucker Boulevard to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Protesters gather at the locked front doors of the Robert A. Young Federal Building on S. Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis as federal police officers, right, keep an eye on the protesters from the lobby of the building on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The protesters were marching to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Graffiti was spray painted near the entrance of Robert A. Young Federal Building on S. Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis during a protest on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The protesters were marching to express their opposition to having more federal law enforcement agents come in St. Louis. The protesters are concerned about the potential negative impact the federal agents will have on the community as the federal officers pursue those responsible for the spike in homicides in St. Louis. Photo by Erin Heffernan, eheffernan@post-dispatch.com
Protesters gather outside the Robert A. Young Federal Building in St. Louis on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Protesters were expressing their displeasure to the announcement that 50 federal officers will come to St. Louis as part of operation LeGend to fight violent crime. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.
Protesters gather outside the Robert A. Young Federal Building in St. Louis on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Protesters were expressing their displeasure to the announcement that 50 federal officers will come to St. Louis as part of operation LeGend to fight violent crime. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.
Federal Police officers keep watch of protesters gathered outside the Robert A. Young Federal Building in St. Louis on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Protesters were expressing their displeasure to the announcement that 50 federal officers will come to St. Louis as part of operation LeGend to fight violent crime. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.
Protesters gather outside the Robert A. Young Federal Building in St. Louis on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Protesters were expressing their displeasure to the announcement that 50 federal officers will come to St. Louis as part of operation LeGend to fight violent crime. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.
A Federal Police officer stands guard in the foyer of the Robert A. Young Federal Building in St. Louis on Saturday, August 8, 2020 as protesters gathered outside. Protesters were expressing their displeasure to the announcement that 50 federal officers will come to St. Louis as part of operation LeGend to fight violent crime. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com.
ST. LOUIS — About 100 protesters marched to federal buildings through downtown St. Louis Saturday night to protest a new initiative targeting violent crime that will bring 50 federal investigators to the city.
The protesters called for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s resignation after she supported Operation Legend, which uses federal officers to help target the city’s high homicide rate.
One of the protest organizers, Wes Schnitker, said “we don’t want federal officers in our city. We’ve been moving toward deincarceration and this is moving us in the wrong direction.”
Elijah Foggy, another protester, said he was worried about officers tied to the Trump administration coming into the city.
“These officers are not going to be culturally aware of St. Louis, they’re not from here,” Foggy said. “Are they going to turn against the people here, are they going to attack the protesters in the street?”
The protest started about 7 p.m. at the Old Courthouse, then moved to the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse before marchers congregated outside the Robert A. Young Federal Building. The building was left with blue graffiti with messages including “go home” and “defund the police.”Protesters at one point chanted “resign, Lyda, and take the feds with you.”