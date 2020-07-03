Protesters return to Central West End; earlier protest condemns Israeli annexation plans

Protesters briefly returned to Portland Place Friday.

The home owned by the couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, was boarded up, and several armed security guards were positioned around the home. The sidewalks on Kingshighway, outside Portland Place, were also barricaded.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden was seen talking to the McCloskeys at their home before the protest arrived.

Outside the gated community, Cori Bush, who is running against U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay D-University City, in the Democratic primary for Missouri's 1st District, addressed the McCloskeys with a megaphone.

"Stop listening to lies about who you think ExpectUs is," she said, referencing the local group that's organized several protests across the region in recent weeks, including Friday's. "All we want to see is justice for black people."

The gate to Portland Place remained locked, and protesters eventually marched south on Kingshighway toward the highway.

"They need to know we are not intimidated and that we will be out here until we see change," said Mike Jones, 34, of St. Louis, who said he was there Sunday too, when the group first marched to Portland Place.