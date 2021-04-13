Push for biodiesel mandate in Missouri pits farm groups against truckers, retailers

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers are considering a controversial plan requiring all diesel fuel sold within the state to be blended with Missouri-grown soybean oil.

But while farmers and agriculture groups are pushing for the mandate, other business groups say imposing the standard will raise prices and send truckers to other states to fuel the tanks of their big rigs.

Under legislation sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, all diesel sold in the state would have to be a 5% blend of biodiesel through 2024. The requirement would ramp up to 10% for the next seven years before sunsetting.

The legislation moved out of the House on an 88-40 vote in March and had its first hearing in the Senate on Monday.

Missouri is currently home to seven biodiesel plants, where the beans grown in the state’s fields are converted into a form that is mixed to make biodiesel.

Corn and soybean growers, cattle ranchers and other farm groups support the plan.

“We believe it supports the rural economy,” said BJ Tanksley of the Missouri Farm Bureau.