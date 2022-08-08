Rains damage dam in Overland city park. State opens fishing to nets.

JEFFERSON CITY — Heavy rains in recent weeks damaged a dam on a small lake in the St. Louis County city of Overland.

The city has closed a walking trail on the dam and the Missouri Department of Conservation has suspended restrictions on fishing to encourage people to salvage fish from Wild Acres Park Lake.

According to Overland City Administrator Jason McConachie the city has reduced the water level of the lake to ease pressure on the damaged dam and begin mulling ways to repair the structure.

"We don't believe at this point that it's a life safety issue to residents adjacent to the park," McConachie said.

The region was swamped last month after a storm dumped a record-setting 9 inches of rain, sparking flash floods. Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency and has requested federal aid.

The city has already begun the process of reducing the water level of the lake and shuttered the walking trail on July 29.

A notice posted on the city website said officials are working with an engineering firm to address the issue.

Discussions were already underway about a longer term fix for the lake, which could take up to two years to complete.

"We're working on plans to renovate the lake," McConachie said. "Eventually we will drain the lake and eventually we will excavate the lake."

Construction could begin in January 2024, McConachie said.

To remove the lake’s existing fish population, MDC is allowing anglers to use alternatives to traditional fishing poles, including nets, snagging and catching by hand. The emergency order, which runs through Nov. 4, also eliminates length limits and daily limits.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the lake.

“This emergency salvage action will enable anglers to make use of the existing fish community while the lake is drawn down to prepare for the renovation project. Since the fish won’t survive in such low water levels, the order will help ensure that this valuable resource does not go to waste,” said MDC Fisheries Management Biologist John Schulte.

The park, located at 10400 Midland Boulevard, is owned and managed by the City of Overland. MDC stocks the 2.5 acre lake with largemouth bass, sunfish, crappie, channel catfish, and trout in winter.