ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Bel-Nor Board of Alderman race decided by a single vote and a fire district tax proposition that hinged on two ballots are both expected to go to recounts in St. Louis County this week.

The Rev. Jonell Calloway filed a petition last week for a recount after she lost the Ward 1 seat on the Bel-Nor Board of Aldermen by one vote in the April 4 election. Incumbent Charlee McBride won with 91 votes to Calloway's 90.

A judge has already approved a recount for a proposed property tax increase for the West Overland EMS and Fire Protection District that fell short of passage by two provisional votes added to what had originally been a tie April 4.

The proposition failed 288 to 286, according to the current count.

The fire district includes parts of St. Ann, Creve Coeur and Bridgeton, along with unincorporated areas.

Eric Fey, a St. Louis County Board of Elections director, said both recounts are expected to take place in the presence of the candidates or campaign representatives on Friday.

The recounts will be the county's third tied to the April 4 election. A recount last month for a seat on the Hanley Hills Board of Trustees resulted in a tie, prompting a runoff election scheduled for June 20.

"With the amount of local governance we have, this isn't uncommon," Fey said. "When you have such small vote totals, really close races happen."