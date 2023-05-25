Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The recount of a Bel-Nor Board of Aldermen race ended in a tie last week, prompting a run-off election scheduled for August.

The Rev. Jonell Calloway filed a petition for the recount earlier this month after she lost the Ward 1 seat on the Bel-Nor Board of Aldermen by one vote in the April 4 election. Incumbent Charlee McBride initially won the race with 91 votes to Calloway’s 90.

Eric Fey, a St. Louis County Board of Elections director, said that a recount on Friday ended in a tie after election board members counted an additional ballot for Calloway. The voter had marked the box for Calloway and the write-in line, but then crossed through the write-in box. The board determined the voter's intent was to vote for Calloway.

Bel-Nor Mayor Bill Hook, who has supported incumbent McBride in the race, said on Thursday that the city plans to hold a recount election Aug. 8. McBride plans to hold the seat until the run-off can be held, he said.

"It was a pretty contested election," Hook said. "We expect it to be a close race again in August."

A recount last month for a seat on the Hanley Hills Board of Trustees also resulted in a tie, prompting a runoff election scheduled for June 20.