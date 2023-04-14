ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Lisa Johnson thought she lost her race for one of five seats on the Hanley Hills board of trustees by a single vote in unofficial returns announced the night of the April 4 election.

However, on Friday, a county Election Board hand recount determined that she actually had tied with Marilyn Roussan for one of the seats.

"Wow," said Johnson, 49, when a reporter informed her of the new outcome in a telephone interview.

Johnson, a teacher at Brittany Woods Middle School in nearby University City, added that "this is a good teachable moment" for her students — that every vote counts.

Roussan, who on election night appeared to have won, could not be reached for comment.

Eric Fey, an election board director, said state law allows for a runoff election if the two candidates don't agree to settle the issue by drawing lots or something similar such as a coin flip. Johnson said she wants a new election.

Fey said the law allows Hanley Hills officials to decide when to hold another vote.

In the April 4 election, 11 candidates were running for five seats up for election; the top five vote-getters across the municipality are elected.

Election-night returns showed Roussan with the fifth-highest total, 89 votes, and Johnson with 88. Fey said the recount, which was required because of the closeness of the vote, showed an 89-89 tie.

Fey said any runoff would only be between the two candidates who tied, Roussan and Johnson.

West Overland tax loses

Meanwhile, a proposed property tax increase in the West Overland EMS and Fire Protection District still fell short of passage when two provisional votes were added to what had been a tie count.

Election night results showed the proposition failing on a 286-286 tie vote. Both provisional votes added Friday were against the measure, Fey said.

The district includes parts of St. Ann, Creve Coeur and Bridgeton, along with unincorporated areas.