Recreation and parks fees are going up in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — The City Council decided Wednesday night to increase some parks and recreation fees for the first time in five years. The move will help the city meet new minimum wage standards for part-time employees, the parks and recreation director said. Ordinances providing for the fees as well as the wage increases were approved Wednesday night.

Studies show that the city has fallen behind nearby city programs in charges to the public, as well as pay. The city is not required by law to meet minimum wage requirements, “but we need to stay competitive,” director Brendan Kane said. About 300 part-time employees will be affected.

Fee increases will cover daily admissions to swimming and other programs and classes, and room and facilities rentals.

The $50,000 a year expected from the new fees will roughly cover the city’s new wage costs, Kane estimated.

In other business, city staff agreed to provide background information on a suggestion by council member Scott Zimmer for the city to consider allowing Airbnb and similar “sharing economy” practices in some areas. Living space is made available online to the traveling public, under conditions controlled by ordinance. Bridgeton does not have such a law in place.

Longtime council member Barb Abram spoke out strongly against the idea. She contended that it belongs in tourist-oriented areas, if anywhere, and that it would not be liked by established residents.