ST. LOUIS — Red light cameras may be coming back to St. Louis.
The city Streets Department is soliciting proposals from private companies on restoring the camera systems for the first time since 2015.
They haven’t been employed in the city and most of the state since a Missouri Supreme Court ruling effectively set up new restrictions on their use.
Todd Waelterman, Mayor Lyda Krewson’s director of operations, emphasized that a decision to bring back the cameras has yet to be made and will depend on their cost and other factors.
“We don’t know if it will be fruitful or not,” Waelterman told the aldermanic Streets Committee on Tuesday. “We think there’s about half a dozen vendors that will probably bid on this thing.”
Under the Supreme Court decision, red light cameras have to take photos of drivers, not just vehicles.
The court ruled that the old St. Louis ordinance improperly required the defendant to prove that he or she wasn’t operating the vehicle at the time of the violation.
“They’ve got some very tough rules now to make this work,“ Waelterman said of the court. “We now ... have to identify the driver, we’ve got to recognize their face, an officer has to prove that (they’re) in the car and they’ll wind up getting points on their license.“
Waelterman said city officials are considering resuming the cameras for safety reasons, not as a revenue generator.
He said with the continuing shortage of police officers in the city, the cameras could help traffic enforcement.
“We can’t hire enough cops ... so we’re trying to provide every tool we can,” he said. “Since red light cameras went away, we’re having more crashes at the intersections (and) things are more dangerous.”
He also cited studies showing the city with a high number of accidents, some of them fatal, involving pedestrians.
Waelterman said the ultimate decision on whether to use the cameras again will be “a balance between state law and technology and expense and cost and manpower on whether or not this system will work.”