Reed criticizes end of Lambert privatization effort; county suspends plan for airport study

ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed on Friday criticized the way Mayor Lyda Krewson ended the city’s controversial consideration of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to private operators.

Reed, in his first public comment on Krewson’s Dec. 20 announcement, said that city officials first should have sought, received and reviewed bids from at least six competing teams of companies vying for a privatization deal.

“I don’t think we had any information to make a clear and final decision,” Reed said in an interview. “It would have been good to at least see what the proposals looked like. We would have gotten good information from that, whether we moved forward or not.”

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Port Authority has suspended its plan to commission its own study of possible regional governance of the city-owned airport.

Krewson, in abruptly ending the city’s exploration of privatizing Lambert, had cited criticism from residents, business leaders and other elected officials.