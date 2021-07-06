Reed proposes adding $72 million to next stimulus plan, including $5 million for police overtime

Jones, who has been pushing Reed and aldermen to act as soon as possible on her proposal, did not immediately comment on Reed’s plan.

The $5 million for police overtime essentially would replace $4 million deleted at Jones’ request from the regular 2021-2022 city budget for the police department.

That budget, which shifted the funds to affordable housing, homeless services and other items, went into effect Thursday.

Some of the $4 million, earmarked for 98 long-vacant police officer positions that the city has been unable to fill, had instead been used for overtime that exceeded amounts budgeted for that purpose.

Reed had voted against Jones’ budget plan because of the overtime issue.

Reed’s development package includes $20 million to renovate dilapidated or abandoned buildings or develop vacant land and $33 million to aid four north side commercial corridors along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, North Grand Boulevard and West Florissant and Natural Bridge avenues.

While Reed’s bill includes money Jones set aside for “intentional encampments” for homeless people, it bars them from being located in 10 of the city’s 28 wards as requested by their individual aldermen.