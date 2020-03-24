Reed urges Krewson to close St. Louis City Hall to public because of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Two top St. Louis officials are at odds over whether City Hall should shut its doors to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed is urging Mayor Lyda Krewson to close the building to the public and to keep only essential employees there and across city government on duty.

But the mayor's spokesman said the number of people entering City Hall already has been greatly reduced and that some important services need to remain staffed.

Reed in a news release said he had gotten calls from city workers in various locations who he said are afraid they may be exposed to COVID-19. "No one's life is worth risking for a pothole to be filled," he said.

Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, said Tuesday that hundreds of city employees — many based at City Hall — already have been working from home.

Moreover, he said the recent closure of a motor vehicle-driver licensing office operated by the city collector of revenue has significantly reduced the number of people from the public coming into City Hall.

"We are working to strike the balance" of allowing people able to work from home to do so and others who still need to be in the office. For example, he said, "we need a certain amount of people at City Hall to process payroll.

Last week, the city began using non-contact thermometers to take the temperature of anyone entering City Hall and other city government buildings. Anyone registering 100.4 degrees or more is barred entry.