Regional agency nudges closer to studying Lambert’s future

Wild asked the advisory committee, which consists mainly of aides to the elected officials, to review the list with their bosses and to submit possible changes by the end of the week.

Scott Ogilvie, Krewson’s representative on the committee, complained about the way the Lambert issue had made its way to Gateway via a request from the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis.

Ogilvie said the mayor’s office had not gotten any advance warning that a league official at last month’s advisory committee meeting would ask that Lambert governance be a discussion topic.

“We think the owner (of Lambert) should be involved in the discussion from Day One,” said Ogilvie, a former city alderman who now works for the city Planning and Urban Design Agency.

In response, Stephen Ables, the League’s assistant director, pointed out that a St. Louis alderman — Cara Spencer, the city’s representative to the League— is on the League board. Spencer recently announced she would challenge Krewson in next year’s Democratic mayoral primary.

Ogilvie added that “there are an unlimited number of gripes that one jurisdiction may have with another jurisdiction” but that not many such issues have been “elevated” to the Gateway council.