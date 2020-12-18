 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep.-elect Cori Bush nominated for House Judiciary Committee
0 comments

Rep.-elect Cori Bush nominated for House Judiciary Committee

{{featured_button_text}}
Cori Bush, the Democratic Nominee for Missouri's 1st District, votes

Cori Bush, then-Democratic nominee for Missouri's 1st District, talks to the press after casting her ballot on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Teamsters Local 6 Union Hall Gambrinus Hall. Bush, a nurse and activist, made history as the first Black woman elected to represent Missouri in Congress after beating 20-year incumbent U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary in the overwhelmingly blue district. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush has been nominated for appointment to the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Friday news release from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. 

Bush, elected in November to represent Missouri's 1st Congressional District, will take office in January.

Nominations were announced Friday by the House Democratic Steering Committee; they now go to the full Democratic Caucus for approval. 

Bush is one of three incoming Democratic House members nominated for appointment to the House Judiciary Committee, joining Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones, of New York, and Congresswoman-elect Deborah Ross, of North Carolina. 

Bush will be the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress. 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports