Rep.-elect Cori Bush nominated for House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON — Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush has been nominated for appointment to the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Friday news release from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Bush, elected in November to represent Missouri's 1st Congressional District, will take office in January.

Nominations were announced Friday by the House Democratic Steering Committee; they now go to the full Democratic Caucus for approval.

Bush is one of three incoming Democratic House members nominated for appointment to the House Judiciary Committee, joining Congressman-elect Mondaire Jones, of New York, and Congresswoman-elect Deborah Ross, of North Carolina.

Bush will be the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.

