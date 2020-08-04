Rep. Clay leads Bush in early returns in repeat challenge for US House

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay appeared to be on track Tuesday to fend off a second challenge from activist Cori Bush and continue his 20-year hold on Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
The primary rematch has drawn national attention as the latest battleground between establishment Democrats and progressive challengers vying to pull the party left.
With 4% of precincts reporting, Clay was leading Bush by a 18-point margin. A third candidate, Katherine Bruckner, had captured roughly 5.6%.
If he wins, Clay, 64, of University City, is expected to coast to an 11th term representing the overwhelmingly Democratic district and continue his family’s 52-year hold on the seat. His father William Clay, who helped found the Congressional Black Caucus, held the seat since 1969.
A win for Bush, 44, of Florissant, would make her the first black woman to represent Missouri in the nation’s capital.
This is her second bid to unseat Clay, after losing to him in 2018 by more than 28,000 votes — a 20-point margin that remains the closest any challenger has come to unseating Clay.
This year, she had more than triple the campaign donations and name recognition from an appearance in “Knock Down the House,” a 2019 Netflix documentary that followed Bush and three other candidates seeking to replace incumbent Democrats with progressive women, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
Bush’s campaign focused on universal health care, radically reforming police departments, free public education and raising the minimum wage.
Speaking openly about being evicted and failing to pay taxes, Bush has said her background as a single mother of two children, connects her to working families in the district.
Clay, long a solid vote for Democratic policies, has touted his support for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All plan, Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, and for impeaching President Donald Trump — all positions that put him left of other centrist Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Clay has also pointed to his role in bringing the multimillion-dollar National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus to north St. Louis.
The winner in the heavily Democratic district is expected to soundly defeat the eventual Republican nominee. Winnie Heartstrong and Anthony Rogers both filed for the nomination but did not mount active campaigns.
District 2
There were no intraparty competitions in Tuesday’s primary for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, where Democrat State Sen. Jill Schupp is challenging U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.
Libertarian Martin Schulte, of Ballwin, is also running in the Nov. 3 general election.
The 2nd Congressional District includes much of St. Louis County, and parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
District 3
In Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer was expected to defeat four Republican challengers in a five-way primary.
With 40% of the vote tallied by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Luetkemeyer, of St. Elizabeth, had captured 78% of the vote.
The winner of the GOP nomination in the heavily Republican district is expected to defeat the eventual Democratic nominee and Libertarian, Leonard Steinman, who is running unopposed in the primary.
Dennis Oglesby, of Warrenton, and Megan Rezabek, of Imperial, are both vying for the Democratic nomination.
The 3rd Congressional District includes parts of St. Charles County and Jefferson County and all of Warren, Franklin and Lincoln counties.
