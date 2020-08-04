Rep. Clay leads Bush in early returns in repeat challenge for US House

U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay appeared to be on track Tuesday to fend off a second challenge from activist Cori Bush and continue his 20-year hold on Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

The primary rematch has drawn national attention as the latest battleground between establishment Democrats and progressive challengers vying to pull the party left.

With 4% of precincts reporting, Clay was leading Bush by a 18-point margin. A third candidate, Katherine Bruckner, had captured roughly 5.6%.

If he wins, Clay, 64, of University City, is expected to coast to an 11th term representing the overwhelmingly Democratic district and continue his family’s 52-year hold on the seat. His father William Clay, who helped found the Congressional Black Caucus, held the seat since 1969.

A win for Bush, 44, of Florissant, would make her the first black woman to represent Missouri in the nation’s capital.

This is her second bid to unseat Clay, after losing to him in 2018 by more than 28,000 votes — a 20-point margin that remains the closest any challenger has come to unseating Clay.