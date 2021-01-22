Rep. Cori Bush and Wesley Bell call on Biden to commute all federal death row sentences

We write to you today with grave concerns regarding the federal death penalty. As members of Congress, we stand ready to work with you on your commitment to rebuilding the dignity of America. We believe that rebuilding the dignity of America requires that we recommit ourselves to the tradition of due process, mercy, and judicial clemency when it comes to matters related to the criminal legal system. For this reason, we urge you to immediately commute the sentences of all those on death row.

Night after night in the final days of the Trump administration, the American people bore witness to the cruel and heinous practice of executions. Americans from all walks of life — entertainers, advocates, attorneys, public officials, athletes, academics — appealed to the moral conscience of judges and the President to save the lives of those on death row. To no avail. On January 12, 2021, Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, became the latest victim of this barbaric practice. Her case has been a unique and sobering reminder of the need for immediate clemency. Reports indicate that Ms. Montgomery was a woman who faced immeasurable hardship and trauma. She suffered from psychosis, a brain injury, and was a victim of childhood abuse, assault, and sex trafficking. A federal court even ruled that Ms. Montgomery could not “rationally understand the rationale for her execution.” This was a woman in desperate need of a government that cares for and protects the people among us who have the least. Instead, our system failed her, but we cannot afford to fail the many more like her who are now facing the same fate.