Rep. Cori Bush blasts lack of diversity on U.S. Postal Service board of governors

Rep. Cori Bush, R-Missouri, during a congressional hearing Wednesday, sharply criticized the U.S. Postal Service for a lack of diversity in its top ranks.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, the St. Louis congresswoman asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy whether he considered it “a problem.”

DeJoy was there to testify about the Postal Service’s continuing financial difficulties and delivery issues, especially during the pandemic.

The Postal Service’s board of governors has 11 members, but because of several vacancies, the current composition is six white men.

Noting that 35% of postal workers are people of color, Bush asked, “Do you see it as a problem that the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service looks like a millionaire white boys’ club?”

DeJoy, in response, blamed the vacancies for the lack of diversity.

“The Postal Service would love to have a diverse board that reflects its population,” DeJoy said, adding the nomination process was controlled solely by the White House and the Senate.

The White House subsequently announced three nominees to the mail service’s board: Anton Hajjar, a former postal union leader, Amber McReynolds, a voting rights advocate, and Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general. Stroman is African American.