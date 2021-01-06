Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who sought to overturn election

ST. LOUIS — As a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an unprecedented, desperate attempt to challenge President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden, Rep. Cori Bush called for the expulsion of House Republicans who publicly sought to discredit voting results.
Bush, in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, published a draft resolution calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether the Republican lawmakers violated their oath to uphold the U.S. House Constitution by publicly objecting to a routine certification of official results form the November elections.
I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021
I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR
The storming of the Capitol followed months of repeated false claims of election fraud by Trump, and public statements by Republican lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri that they planned to object to a routine vote by Congress to certify Electoral College votes affirming Biden’s win.
More than 140 Republicans in the House also said they would object to the certification of the Electoral College vote, including five of Missouri’s six Republican U.S. representatives: Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, Jason Smith and Blaine Luetkemeyer.
Bush published a draft form of the resolution in a tweet about 3 p.m. Wednesday, as U.S. lawmakers, staff and Capitol press were forced to flee government buildings or seek shelter from Trump supporters damaging property and fighting with law enforcement.
“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” Bush said in a tweet. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.”
“I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”
Josh Hawley is rebuked by the father of the modern Missouri Republican Party, but it is Danforth's party no more.
One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person's condition was unknown.