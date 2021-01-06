Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who sought to overturn election

ST. LOUIS — As a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an unprecedented, desperate attempt to challenge President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden, Rep. Cori Bush called for the expulsion of House Republicans who publicly sought to discredit voting results.

Bush, in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, published a draft resolution calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether the Republican lawmakers violated their oath to uphold the U.S. House Constitution by publicly objecting to a routine certification of official results form the November elections.

The storming of the Capitol followed months of repeated false claims of election fraud by Trump, and public statements by Republican lawmakers including U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri that they planned to object to a routine vote by Congress to certify Electoral College votes affirming Biden’s win.

More than 140 Republicans in the House also said they would object to the certification of the Electoral College vote, including five of Missouri’s six Republican U.S. representatives: Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, Sam Graves, Jason Smith and Blaine Luetkemeyer.